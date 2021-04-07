Man arrested after accident

At approximately 5:40 p.m., April 6, David G. Jensen, 59, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a single-vehicle property damage accident near 2200 Proctor Road, Fremont Police reported.

Jensen was the operator of a vehicle that left the roadway and went into a ditch before striking a street sign as he attempted to drive out of the ditch. Jensen was also charged with having an open container of an alcoholic beverage in his vehicle and refusal to submit to a chemical breath test. Jensen’s pickup sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage and the street sign was valued at $200.