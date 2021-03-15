 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after accident
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after accident

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:15 a.m., March 13, Juan Castro-Lopez, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle hit and run property damage accident near Cuming Street and Bell Street.

Castro-Lopez was observed driving a vehicle that reportedly fled the accident scene, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no operator’s license.

_ Tribune staff

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric cars on way, but buyers may not be ready

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News