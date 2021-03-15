Man arrested after accident

At approximately 9:15 a.m., March 13, Juan Castro-Lopez, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle hit and run property damage accident near Cuming Street and Bell Street.
Castro-Lopez was observed driving a vehicle that reportedly fled the accident scene, Fremont Police reported.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and no operator’s license.
_ Tribune staff
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.