Man arrested after altercation in FPD lobby

At approximately 10:05 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 45, of Cedar Bluffs, on suspicion of assault on an officer, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following an altercation with an officer in the lobby of the Fremont Police Department.

Edwards came to the station wanting to make a report. When the officer arrived to speak to Edwards, Edwards showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and shouted profanities at the officer. Edwards refused requests to stop using profanities and eventually confronted the officer. A scuffle ensued at which point he was arrested and taken into custody.