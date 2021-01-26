Man arrested after altercation

At approximately 1:25 a.m., Jan. 26, Shane A. Mock, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation at a residence in the 2100 block of north Park Avenue, Fremont Police reported.
At approximately 4:35 p.m., Jan. 25, a hit and run property damage accident was reported in the 1600 block of north Nye Avenue.
On Jan. 24, officers responded to the 1700 block of N. Keene Ave., Fremont for a disturbance, Fremont Police reported.