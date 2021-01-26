 Skip to main content
Man arrested after altercation
At approximately 1:25 a.m., Jan. 26, Shane A. Mock, 40, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation at a residence in the 2100 block of north Park Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

