Man arrested after altercation
Man arrested after altercation

Police News

At approximately 12:25 a.m., April 17, Christopher AB Tatum, 20, of Roy, Utah, was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following an altercation at a business in the 200 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of punching a man in the face. He also was arrested for allegedly threatening a pregnant woman, police said, and was charged with allegedly threatening an acquaintance, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

