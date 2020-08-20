Man arrested after banging on windows

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Todd A. Schreck, 55, of Fremont on suspicion of disturbing the peace following a complaint at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street.
Schreck is accused of banging on the door and window of the residence where a former acquaintance lives. Schreck was uncooperative with officers and was arrested.
Following his arrest a search yielded a pipe that later tested positive for methamphetamine and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
