Man arrested after busting sink

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Justin R. Schmidt, 33, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of north Main Street.

It was reported that Schmidt went into the bathroom of the business and damaged a sink. When confronted by employees Schmidt allegedly assaulted one of them. Schmidt then fought with officers who were attempting to take him into custody.