Man arrested after chase
Man arrested after chase

Police News

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Sept. 20, Eric A. Jackson, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, obstructing/flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest following a disturbance at a residence in the 600 block of west Ninth Street, Fremont Police reported.

Officers were called to the residence where it was reported Jackson was refusing to leave. After officers arrived they learned Jackson had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Jackson fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot chase. As officers attempted to take him into custody, he struggled.

