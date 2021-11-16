Man arrested after chase

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace after officers responded to a disturbance call at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street.

O’Connor was accused of harassing a customer in the store, Fremont Police reported.

Officers had contact with O’Connor who showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

O’Connor was told to leave the business. As he was leaving he shouted at officers and threatened them.

Officers attempted to place O’Connor into custody and he fled on foot. After a short foot chase, he was apprehended. He was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

