 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after chase

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace after officers responded to a disturbance call at a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street.

O’Connor was accused of harassing a customer in the store, Fremont Police reported.

Officers had contact with O’Connor who showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

O’Connor was told to leave the business. As he was leaving he shouted at officers and threatened them.

Officers attempted to place O’Connor into custody and he fled on foot. After a short foot chase, he was apprehended. He was also charged with obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Watch Now: Related Video

Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News