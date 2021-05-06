 Skip to main content
Man arrested after complaint
Man arrested after complaint

  May 4
Police News

At approximately 5:20 p.m., May 4, Robert L. Downey, 42, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disturbing the peace following a complaint at a residence in the 3000 block of Dawn Drive, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of coming to the residence and starting an altercation with the residents and then refusing to leave when asked. He is also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and child abuse not resulting in injury. (Children were present.)

