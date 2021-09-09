 Skip to main content
Man arrested after complaint
Police News

At approximately 7:20 a.m., Sept. 8, Anthony D. Thomsen, 21, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, strangulation and criminal mischief following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 1600 block of east Third Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance during an argument and damaging a cell phone. The estimated damage to the cell phone is $500.

