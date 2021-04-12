 Skip to main content
Man arrested after complaint
Man arrested after complaint

Police News

At approximately 12:25 a.m. April 11, Andrew R. Christensen, 32, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and disorderly conduct following a complaint at a business in the 2300 block of north Laverna Street.

He is accused of instigating a fight with another person inside the business and when another person attempted to intervene, Christensen allegedly punched that person, inflicting minor injury, Fremont Police reported.

Tribune staff

