Man arrested after complaint

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Grant A. Kerby, 27, of Omaha was charged on suspicion of resisting arrest, Fremont Police reported.

The charge came after officers responded to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated person in the 1000 block of east 23rd Street.

Officers learned Kerby had an outstanding arrest warrant and, while attempting to take him into custody, he refused to comply with officers verbal instructions and physically resisted being taken into custody.