 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after complaint
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after complaint

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Feb. 18, Grant A. Kerby, 27, of Omaha was charged on suspicion of resisting arrest, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The charge came after officers responded to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated person in the 1000 block of east 23rd Street.

Officers learned Kerby had an outstanding arrest warrant and, while attempting to take him into custody, he refused to comply with officers verbal instructions and physically resisted being taken into custody.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News