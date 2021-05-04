 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after complaint
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after complaint

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 9:30 p.m., May 3, Keenan E. Smith, 24 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and criminal mischief following a complaint at a residence in the 700 block of north Michael Street, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance and damaging a windshield of the acquaintance’s car. Damage to the windshield is estimated at $500.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some immigrants lose homes in pandemic economy

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 3 a.m., May 2, Dilone B. Juarez-Perez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcoh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News