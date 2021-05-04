Man arrested after complaint

At approximately 9:30 p.m., May 3, Keenan E. Smith, 24 of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault and criminal mischief following a complaint at a residence in the 700 block of north Michael Street, Fremont Police reported.
He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance and damaging a windshield of the acquaintance’s car. Damage to the windshield is estimated at $500.
