At approximately 10:35 a.m., Oct. 17, Lyle L. Kirk, 29, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following a complaint at a business in the 3000 block of East 23rd Avenue North.

Kirk was observed punching himself and yelling. Kirk was asked to leave the business, which he did, but officers were called a short time later to the 3000 block of North Lincoln Avenue where Kirk was observed exhibiting the same behavior and he was arrested.