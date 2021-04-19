Man arrested after complaint

At approximately 10:30 p.m., April 18, Joseph D. Brainard, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a complaint at a residence in the 300 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of inflicting minor injury to an acquaintance, Fremont Police reported. He was also charged with false imprisonment after he allegedly blocked an attempt by the victim to leave the residence.