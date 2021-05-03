Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 11 p.m., May 1, Roberto Perez-Ciprian, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of south Nye Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

He is accused of hitting an acquaintance and making threats while holding a knife. He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.