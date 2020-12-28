 Skip to main content
Man arrested after disturbance
Police News

At approximately 3:05 a.m. Dec. 28, Brian M. Miller, 43, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 600 block of west Eighth Street.

Miller appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and was shouting obscenities, Fremont Police reported.

Officers warned Miller to stop shouting or he would be arrested and ultimately he was arrested.

Miller was also charged with disturbing the peace and criminal mischief for allegedly causing damage to drywall at the residence. Estimated damage is $500.

