A Fremont man was arrested Saturday on suspicion third degree assault and third degree domestic assault.
Jeromy A. Henrichson, 27, was arrested at approximately 12:35 a.m., following a disturbance at a residence in the 1400 block of north Main Street.
Henrichson is accused of punching a female at the residence during an argument and inflicting minor injury, Fremont Police reported. When an acquaintance of Henrichson’s attempted to intervene, Henrichson pushed her causing her to hit her head on a wardrobe, inflicting a minor injury.