Man arrested after disturbance

Police News

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, Fremont Police reported.

The arrest came after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of north Main Street for a disturbance between Adams and the resident of the home.

Adams showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was told by officers to leave, which he initially did. After officers left, Adams returned to the residence and was arrested.

