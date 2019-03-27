A Fremont man was arrested on numerous charges after he allegedly walked into another person’s residence on N. Nye Avenue on Sunday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 31-year-old Dennis J. Gantzert was arrested on numerous charges including resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking, 1st Degree criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and unlawful acts relating to being under the influence of drugs following the incident.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim reported that Gantzert entered the residence and left in possession of the resident’s cell phone. A short time later, officers located Gantzert and he attempted to run from them. Once they contacted Gantzert, he physically resisted their efforts to put him into custody.
It is believed that Gantzert was under the influence of drugs.