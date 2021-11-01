 Skip to main content
Man arrested after incident

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 9:10 a.m. Oct. 29, Billy J. Blankenship, 40, no permanent address, was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and attempted theft after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of north Broad Street where Blankenship was observed trying to break into a car, Fremont Police reported.

The owner of the car confronted Blankenship and was threatened by Blankenship who told the car owner he would “shoot up” his house, Police said.

Officers reported Blankenship appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance.

