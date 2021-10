At approximately 12:30 a.m. Oct. 17, David LT Rhone, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 800 block of West 10th Street, Fremont Police reported.

When officers arrived, they had contact with Rhone who was shouting profanities in the street.

He refused officers' requests to stop shouting profanities and was arrested.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0