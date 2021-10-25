 Skip to main content
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after incident

Police News

At approximately 3:15 p.m., Oct. 22, Kevin K. Wedergren, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft after a bicycle was reported stolen from a business in the 1300 block of east 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.

Wedergren is accused of taking the bicycle, which belonged to a customer of the business, and then riding it to the area of the 1700 block of north Lincoln Avenue.

Once there, Wedergren left the bicycle and rode off on another bicycle that did not belong to him.

Witnesses provided descriptions of Wedergren to police who eventually had contact with him in the 2200 block of north Lincoln Avenue.

He appeared intoxicated and had superficial injuries from apparently falling off the bicycles that he took.

He was taken into custody and taken to Methodist Fremont Health for treatment of his injuries.

