Man arrested after incident

Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
At approximately 6:25 p.m., April 16, Ronald K. Reed, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order following an altercation in the 1700 block of north H Street.
Reed was in the company of a former acquaintance from whom he is prohibited from contacting, Fremont Police reported.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.