 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after incident
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after incident

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 6:25 p.m., April 16, Ronald K. Reed, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order following an altercation in the 1700 block of north H Street.

Reed was in the company of a former acquaintance from whom he is prohibited from contacting, Fremont Police reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News