 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after incident
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after incident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Aug. 22, James W. Alvarez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a complaint of a man standing outside of a vehicle and yelling that he needed help in the 100 block of north Platte Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived, Alvarez was yelling obscenities and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Alvarez began making threats toward the families of responding officers and was arrested.

Alvarez struggled with officers attempting to take him into custody. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local news
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 1:45 a.m., Aug. 21, Scott R. Spicer, 60, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News