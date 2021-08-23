Man arrested after incident

At approximately 2:45 a.m., Aug. 22, James W. Alvarez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct following a complaint of a man standing outside of a vehicle and yelling that he needed help in the 100 block of north Platte Avenue, Fremont Police reported.

When officers arrived, Alvarez was yelling obscenities and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Alvarez began making threats toward the families of responding officers and was arrested.

Alvarez struggled with officers attempting to take him into custody. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and terroristic threats.

