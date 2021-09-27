Man arrested after incident

Support Local Journalism
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers responded to an alley way in the 500 block of north Broad Street where witnesses reported an intoxicated man yelling, Fremont Police reported.
Officers located Phillips who was identified by witnesses and he exhibited behaviors consistent with the consumption of alcohol and empty alcoholic beverage containers were found strewn around him.
