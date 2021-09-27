 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested after incident
editor's pick top story

Man arrested after incident

{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sept. 26, Ashley C. Phillips, 52, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers responded to an alley way in the 500 block of north Broad Street where witnesses reported an intoxicated man yelling, Fremont Police reported.

Officers located Phillips who was identified by witnesses and he exhibited behaviors consistent with the consumption of alcohol and empty alcoholic beverage containers were found strewn around him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot on camera

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Man faces theft charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces theft charge

  • Updated

At approximately 9 a.m., Sept. 26, Larry J. Smith, 50, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by unlawful taking after a car was report…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News