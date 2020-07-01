Man arrested after kicking in door

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jose Arturo Mendoza, 24, of Omaha, on suspicion of trespassing after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of west Military Avenue for a disturbance.
Mendoza allegedly kicked in the front door during a dispute at a residence he had been previously notified that he was not welcome.
He was arrested for trespassing and also charged with criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.
