Man arrested after kicking in door

At approximately 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jose Arturo Mendoza, 24, of Omaha, on suspicion of trespassing after officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of west Military Avenue for a disturbance.

Mendoza allegedly kicked in the front door during a dispute at a residence he had been previously notified that he was not welcome.

He was arrested for trespassing and also charged with criminal mischief and disturbing the peace.

