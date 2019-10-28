At approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Mario I. Ortiz-Ramos, 24, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a hit and run property damage accident in the 1200 block of west 23rd Street.
A portion of a fence around the Fremont airport was found damaged. A vehicle bumper and license plate were found at the scene. The responding officer drove around the area and located Ortiz-Ramos near a vehicle with a missing bumper. Ortiz-Ramos showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages and was arrested.
He was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving without an operator’s license. The damage estimate to the fence at the airport is $500. Damage to Ortiz-Ramos’ 2010 Ford Fusion is estimated at $3000.