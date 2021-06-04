Man arrested after multiple pursuits

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Prague man after multiple pursuits early Friday morning in Saunders County.

Jeffrey Oreskovich, 38, of Prague was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and numerous traffic violations. He was taken to the Saunders County Jail, where he later bonded out on 10 percent of $10,000.

The situation began at 12:30 a.m. Friday when an NSP trooper saw a northbound Chevrolet Impala with a defective light on U.S. Highway 77 near Wahoo. The trooper then saw that the vehicle was driving more than 100 miles per hour.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper began to pursue the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a short pursuit, the trooper discontinued it for safety reasons, NSP stated in a news release.

Troopers learned the vehicle was registered to a home in Prague and began searching the area.

Another trooper found the vehicle just west of Prague and attempted another traffic stop. The Impala fled again and the trooper initiated another pursuit.

After a short pursuit, the suspect vehicle drove into a field and came to a stop, near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 79 and County Road X.