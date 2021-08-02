 Skip to main content
Man arrested after refusing to leave hotel
  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass at a motel in the 1200 block of east 23rd Street.

Spracklin is accused of walking in the hallways and shouting profanities. When told to leave by officers he refused and was arrested. 

