Man arrested after refusing to leave hotel

At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass at a motel in the 1200 block of east 23rd Street.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Spracklin is accused of walking in the hallways and shouting profanities. When told to leave by officers he refused and was arrested.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.