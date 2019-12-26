At approximately 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, Brian A. Sarver, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of possessing a control substance (THC) after officers had contact with him in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business, after closing hours, in the 2300 block of north Broad Street.
During their contact with Sarver, officers noted a “dab pen” on the center console, Fremont Police reported. The pen contained burnt marijuana residue.
A search of his vehicle then yielded two containers of concentrated THC oil, another dab pen and other drug paraphernalia. Sarver also was charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.