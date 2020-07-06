Man arrested after struggle
Man arrested after struggle

  Updated
Police News

At approximately 8:20 a.m. July 4, Travis L. Jurgens, 34, of Fremont was charged on suspicion of resisting arrest after a Fremont Police officer, aware that Jurgens had an outstanding arrest warrant, attempted to arrest him in the 1800 block of east Military Avenue.

A struggle ensued before a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene and help to take Jurgens into custody, Fremont Police reported.

 

 

