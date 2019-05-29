Gayle I. Rector, 68, of Fremont was arrested following a traffic stop at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of south Schuler Avenue the Fremont Police Department said.
Rector was stopped after he was observed operating a motor vehicle with expired license plates. During the stop, he showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages. Following an investigation, he was arrested.
It was also learned that his driver’s license was revoked. He was additionally charged with driving with a revoked license, no valid registration and no proof of insurance.