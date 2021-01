At approximately 3:45 p.m., Jan. 10, Bradley D. Carson, 36, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Phelps Avenue.

Fremont Police reported that he is also charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of an open container of alcohol, violating a stop sign and willful reckless driving.

The other charges stem from his not pulling over when the officer attempted to stop him.

