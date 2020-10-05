 Skip to main content
Man arrested following accident
Man arrested following accident

  • Updated
Police News

At approximately 5:25 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested James D. Debord, 21, of Fremont on suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Military Avenue and Clarkson Street.

Debord was traveling southbound on Clarkson Street in a 2012 Ford Fusion and allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic light. Debord entered the intersection and struck a 2020 Kia Sportage traveling west on Military Avenue. The impact caused the Kia Sportage to roll and come to rest on its passenger side. Neither Debord nor the driver of the Kia was injured.

A search of Debord’s vehicle following his arrest yielded a small amount of marijuana, THC wax and TCH edibles. Debord was also charged with violating a traffic control device and possession of a controlled substance.

Damage to Debord’s Fusion is estimated at $8,000 and damage to the Kia Sportage is estimated at $10,000.

Breaking News