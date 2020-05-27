Man arrested following brief chase

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Logan N. Petersen, 21, of David City, on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and willful reckless driving following a disturbance complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.
Petersen was accused of causing a disturbance in the store and police were called. Officers arrived and contacted Petersen who was sitting in his vehicle. While officers were speaking with Petersen he drove away at a high rate of speed. Petersen was later seen driving at a high rate of speed and nearly striking several cars. He was eventually taken into custody in the 4800 block of north Broad Street when his vehicle ran out of gas.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Dodge County Sheriff’s office and the Fremont Police Department all participated in taking Petersen into custody.
