Man arrested following brief chase

At approximately 4:20 p.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Logan N. Petersen, 21, of David City, on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and willful reckless driving following a disturbance complaint at a business in the 3000 block of east 23rd Avenue North.

Petersen was accused of causing a disturbance in the store and police were called. Officers arrived and contacted Petersen who was sitting in his vehicle. While officers were speaking with Petersen he drove away at a high rate of speed. Petersen was later seen driving at a high rate of speed and nearly striking several cars. He was eventually taken into custody in the 4800 block of north Broad Street when his vehicle ran out of gas.