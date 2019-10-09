At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 the Fremont Police Department arrested Jairo N. Torres Diaz, 31, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of north Broad Street where Torres Diaz apparently wanted to report a theft.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
When officers arrived Torres Diaz was intoxicated and uncooperative. This was apparently the third contact that officers had with him during the evening. Due to the repeated contacts with him and his impairment, he was arrested. During the arrest process, he actively resisted being arrested and was also charged with resisting arrest.