At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jose Arturo-Mendoza, 24, of Omaha, on suspicion of driving during suspension following a two-vehicle property damage collision in the 1000 block of east 23rd Street.
Arturo-Mendoza was driving east on 23rd Street. While changing lanes he collided with the trailer of a semi-tractor trailer truck that was in the lane next to him. The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was apparently unaware of the collision and did not stop.
During the investigation, it was learned that Arturo-Mendoza was driving with a suspended license and he was arrested. His 2008 Chevy Malibu sustained an estimated $7500 in damage.