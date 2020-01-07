At approximately 7:45 a.m. Monday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Scott J. Peatrowsky, 53, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle property damage collision in the 2300 block of north Bell Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
During the investigation officers detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Peatrowsky. He showed signs of impairment during an investigation and was subsequently arrested.