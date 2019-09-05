At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Juan Larios-Ramos, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct and second degree trespassing following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 800 block of south Broad Street.
When officers arrived Larios-Ramos was intoxicated and the homeowner wanted him to leave. Larios-Ramos was told by officers to leave the residence. Larios-Ramos initially complied but then returned before officers had departed and he was arrested.