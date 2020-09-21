 Skip to main content
Man arrested following disturbance
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Carlos A. Martinez, 22, of Fremont on suspicion of 3rd-degree assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 200 block of east 11th Street.

He is accused of entering the home and assaulting a woman there. He was also charged with criminal mischief for breaking the woman’s cell-phone and also criminal trespass, disturbing the peace and stalking.

