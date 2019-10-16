{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Anthony R. Harshbarger, 37, of Fremont on suspicion of Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Peace and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a disturbance complaint at a residence in the 300 block of east 10th Street where a fight disturbance had been reported. 

Harshbarger who was on the roof of the residence when officers arrived, admitted to his involvement in the disturbance and was arrested. During a search incident to arrest a pipe commonly used to smoke narcotics was found.

