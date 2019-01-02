A Fremont man was arrested following a domestic disturbance complaint at a residence on Monday.
According to the Fremont Police Department, 41-year-old David M. Duncan was arrested following the complaint at a residence in the 800 block of N. Main Street at approximately 12:35 a.m.
Duncan is accused of brandishing a firearm and not allowing a female in the residence to leave. He is charged on suspicion of 2nd Degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, 3rd Degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace, use of a weapon to commit a felony, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.