Man arrested following foot pursuit

At approximately 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Jacob L. Kohout, 36, of Fremont on suspicion of obstructing the police after officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of north Logan Street where it was reported that people were looking into cars.

Officers arriving at the scene saw Kohout and attempted to speak to him but he fled on a bicycle, ignoring officers’ commands to stop. After a brief foot chase he was taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search yielded a small amount of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Kohout was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

