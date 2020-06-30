Man arrested following injury accident
Man arrested following injury accident

At approximately 9:15 p.m. Sunday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Candelario Castro-Lorenzo, 31, of Fremont on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle personal injury accident in the 1100 block of north Main Street.

Castro-Lorenzo was also charged with driving without an operator’s license and criminal mischief after damaging a utility pole and telephone box. 

