Man arrested following stop

At approximately 1:05 a.m., Saturday, Jose A. Lopez Gutierrez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Empire Avenue and Broad Street.
He was additionally charged with driving during suspension and failing to signal a turn.
