 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested following stop
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Man arrested following stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police News

At approximately 1:05 a.m., Saturday, Jose A. Lopez Gutierrez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop near Empire Avenue and Broad Street. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He was additionally charged with driving during suspension and failing to signal a turn. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces drug charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces drug charge

  • Updated

At approximately 7:35 a.m., July 11, Hunter A. Muff, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license followi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News