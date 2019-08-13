At approximately 9 p.m. Monday The Fremont Police Department arrested Joshua C. Grover, 31 of Fremont on suspicion of disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest following a disturbance complaint in the 1600 block of north Platte Avenue.
Grover was allegedly observed yelling at passersby. When officers arrived Grover was yelling and using profanities. He was warned about his behavior and told to move along. Grover threatened one of the responding officers with physical harm and when confronted again he attempted to flee. After a short struggle he was arrested.