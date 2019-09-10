At approximately 11:55 p.m. Friday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Keith A. Baker, 38, of Nickerson on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol following an investigation at a residence in the 1100 block of Ohio Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers received a report of an impaired driver and observed Baker driving a vehicle matching the one driven by the impaired driver. Baker pulled into the driveway of a residence where he was contacted by officers. Baker showed signs of impairment consistent with the consumption of alcoholic beverages. He refused to submit to field sobriety maneuvers as well as a breath test and was arrested. He was also charged with refusing to submit to the preliminary breath test.