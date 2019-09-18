At approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department arrested Alex J. Cooper, 23, of Fremont on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (THC OIL), possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance and no valid registration following a traffic stop in the 100 block of north C Street.
Cooper was stopped after he was observed operating a motor vehicle with expired license plates. During the stop the officer observed a “dab” pen commonly used to inhale vaporized wax containing THC. A search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of wax that tested positive for THC, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia including a glass pipe and grinder.